Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Canara Bank Q1 Results Decoded | MD & CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh On Growth, NPAs & FY27 Outlook

Canara Bank Q1 Results Decoded | MD & CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh On Growth, NPAs & FY27 Outlook

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 3:58 PM IST

Canara Bank reported a steady Q1FY27 performance with profit rising, net interest income growing in double digits and asset quality improving further. In this exclusive conversation, Business Today TV speaks with Brajesh Kumar Singh, MD & CEO, Canara Bank, to decode the quarter's earnings and the bank's outlook. We discuss strong loan and deposit growth, retail and RAM credit momentum, improving GNPA and NNPA, lower slippages and provisions, margin trends, capital adequacy, priority sector lending, and the roadmap for FY27. Will credit demand remain strong? Can margins hold up? What is the management's strategy for sustaining growth while maintaining asset quality? Watch this exclusive interview for all the key insights directly from the management.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended