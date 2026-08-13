CAS Impact Fades As Traders Adapt To New Closing Auction Mechanism

Traders are gradually adapting to India’s new Closing Auction Session (CAS), with initial volatility and price differences easing significantly. Market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay says the gap between the 3:15 PM close and the final 3:30 PM discovered price has become very small. He believes traders will get used to the new mechanism as uncertainty fades. Bandyopadhyay also points out that closing auction systems are widely used globally to determine market closing valuations. With Indian markets adjusting to the new process, he expects the initial confusion to settle further and believes traders may soon stop focusing on CAS-related volatility altogether.