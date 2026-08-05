Castrol India Delivers Strong Q2, Profit Surges 43%, Margin Expands, Dividend Announced

Castrol India reported a strong Q2 2026 performance, with profit rising 43% YoY to ₹347 crore and revenue growing 25% to ₹1,871 crore. EBITDA surged 41%, while margins expanded to 32.03%. The board also declared an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share. For H1 2026, profit rose 24% to ₹590 crore and revenue increased 17% to ₹3,417 crore. In this exclusive conversation, Mrinalini Srinivasan, CFO & Whole-time Director, Castrol India, discusses the company's strong earnings, margin expansion, demand trends, portfolio innovation, industrial business growth, and the outlook for the rest of 2026.