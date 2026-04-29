Castrol India LIVE | CFO Mrinalini Srinivasan On Growth, Strategy, Margins & Outlook

Castrol India posts a steady Q1 performance with consistent growth across key metrics. Profit after tax rose 4% YoY to ₹242 crore, while revenue climbed 9% to ₹1,545 crore, reflecting strong demand momentum. EBITDA also grew 7% to ₹329 crore, showcasing operational resilience despite emerging macro headwinds. Management highlighted robust volume growth across bikes, cars, and commercial vehicles, driven by a focused rural expansion strategy and deeper distribution reach. The industrial segment continued its double-digit growth trajectory, supported by product innovation and customer partnerships. While currency volatility and rising input costs remain concerns, the company is maintaining margin discipline through calibrated pricing and cost optimization. Castrol remains confident of sustaining growth momentum while navigating a volatile global environment.