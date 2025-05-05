Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran: India To Benefit From China Plus One Strategy

CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran: India To Benefit From China Plus One Strategy

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 5, 2025,
  • Updated May 5, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

 

Chief Economic Advisor Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran highlighted how global disruptions, especially high tariffs imposed on China by the U.S., are opening doors for India’s manufacturing growth. Speaking at an event organised by Ashoka University, he said this situation is creating urgency for companies to shift base from China, giving India a "second wind." Lower crude oil prices, currently around $60 per barrel, are also benefiting India by reducing input costs and increasing fiscal space. He noted that Indian states can leverage their income levels to attract different kinds of investments—labour-intensive or capital-intensive—depending on their economic strengths.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended