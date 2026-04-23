Ceasefire But No Calm: Crude Spike, IT Pressure & India Outlook With Abhishek Basumallick

Stay tuned to What’s Hot on Business Today TV with Sakshi Batra as markets face fresh pressure amid rising global uncertainties. The Nifty 50 slips near 24,200 while the Sensex declines sharply, dragged by banking, auto and IT stocks. Crude oil above $100 and a weak rupee near 94 against the dollar are denting sentiment. Despite positive global cues, domestic markets remain cautious amid geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Pharma stocks outperform while broader markets stay mixed. Joining us is market expert Abhishek Basumallick, sharing key strategies, sectoral insights and opportunities during this volatile phase.