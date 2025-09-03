CEAT Acquires French Tyre Giant Michelin’s Camso Brand For $225 MN

Indian tyre major CEAT has completed its first-ever acquisition, taking over the compact construction equipment business of French tyre giant Michelin’s Camso brand in a landmark $225 million deal. The transaction includes two manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka and grants CEAT permanent global ownership of the Camso brand after a three-year licensing period. With this bold move, CEAT aims to strengthen its foothold in the off-highway mobility segment, expanding into premium markets across Europe and North America. In this exclusive interaction, Kumar Subbaiah, CFO, CEAT shares insights on how this acquisition can aid revenue and margin growth going forward.