CEAT CFO Warns: Raw Material Costs Still Rising, More Price Hikes Ahead

CEAT expects input cost pressures to intensify in Q2 FY27 as raw material prices continue to rise. In an exclusive interview with Business Today TV, CEAT CFO Kumar Subbiah reveals that raw material costs jumped 20% quarter-on-quarter and are expected to increase by another 6-7% in the current quarter. To offset the impact, the company has already implemented multiple price hikes across segments, including a 6.7% increase during Q1 and another 3.7% hike in July, with more increases planned in August. He also explains the lag between rising input costs and pricing actions that weighed on margins. Watch this exclusive for insights into CEAT's strategy, tyre prices, margin outlook, and the impact of higher commodity costs.