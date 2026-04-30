CEAT Profit Doubles In Q4! What’s Driving The Tyre Giant’s Global Surge?

CEAT has delivered a strong set of Q4 FY26 results, with net profit more than doubling year-on-year to ₹243 crore and revenue rising 23.3% to ₹4,218 crore. The tyre maker’s performance was driven by a robust operating show, supported by growth across segments and a particularly strong push in its international business. Improved product mix and expanding margins have further boosted overall profitability, signalling sustained momentum for the RPG Group-owned company. In this video, we discuss CEAT’s earnings in detail with Kumar Subbiah, CFO, CEAT, breaking down the key drivers behind the surge, the role of global markets, and what lies ahead for the company’s growth trajectory.