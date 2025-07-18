CEAT Q1 Results: Profit Falls 27% On Higher Costs, Revenue Up 11% At Rs 3529 Cr

CEAT Q1 Results: The Company's Net Profit fell 27% at ₹112 cr vs ₹154 cr (YoY)Revenue rose 10.5% year-on-year to ₹3,529 crore, up from ₹3,193 crore in Q1 FY24, driven by strong performance in both OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and replacement segments. EBITDA grew marginally by 1.3% to ₹387 crore, while margins declined to 11% from 12% a year ago due to higher marketing spends. Domestic demand remained strong, with robust volume growth across key OEM categories and a resilient replacement market. However, the international business stayed flat on a year-on-year basis, weighed down by ongoing macroeconomic headwinds. CEAT has also announced a capital expenditure plan of approximately ₹450 crore to expand its Chennai plant located at Kannanthangal, Maduramangalam Post, Sriperumbudur TK, Kancheepuram. The facility currently produces around 70 lakh tyres annually, operating at 80% capacity utilisation. The proposed expansion will increase production capacity by about 35%, specifically in the Passenger Car Utility Vehicle (PCUV) segment. Catch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Kumar Subbiah, CFO, CEAT Ltd decoding the Q1 earnings and growth blue print