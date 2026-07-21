Cement Sector Outlook: Top Stock Picks, Q1 Trends & What Investors Should Watch

UltraTech Cement delivered a strong Q1 performance, with robust volume growth and optimistic FY27 guidance, keeping the stock in focus. Management expects double-digit volume growth while highlighting lower-than-expected input cost pressures and improving pricing trends. The company’s entry into the wires and cables business is another long-term growth driver, though initial investments may weigh on earnings due to higher depreciation and interest costs. Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research, Chola Securities, believes much of UltraTech’s positive outlook is already reflected in its valuation. He prefers Shree Cement and Dalmia Bharat as better investment opportunities, citing stronger volume growth and more attractive valuations. Watch this video for expert insights on the cement sector and the best stock picks.