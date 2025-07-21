Cement Stocks Set To Rally? Experts Bullish On ACC, Ambuja | Sector Outlook Ahead

Is the cement sector gearing up for a breakout? Top market experts Vaishali Parekh, Gaurav Sharma, and Raghavendra Singh share their bullish views on cement stocks in this session. Vaishali sees strength in Ambuja, eyeing ₹620 as the next target. Gaurav believes cement could surprise this earnings season, backed by solid fundamentals. Raghavendra Singh is betting big on ACC, Ambuja, and Ramco Cements, forecasting a strong rally over the next 4–6 months. With multiple voices backing the cement pack, is this the perfect time to look at fresh positions? Listen in