News
bt tv
market today
Cement Stocks Set To Rally? Experts Bullish On ACC, Ambuja | Sector Outlook Ahead

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025, 6:02 PM IST

Is the cement sector gearing up for a breakout? Top market experts Vaishali Parekh, Gaurav Sharma, and Raghavendra Singh share their bullish views on cement stocks in this session. Vaishali sees strength in Ambuja, eyeing ₹620 as the next target. Gaurav believes cement could surprise this earnings season, backed by solid fundamentals. Raghavendra Singh is betting big on ACC, Ambuja, and Ramco Cements, forecasting a strong rally over the next 4–6 months. With multiple voices backing the cement pack, is this the perfect time to look at fresh positions? Listen in

TAGS:
