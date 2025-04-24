Central Banks Trigger Gold Surge – What It Means For You

Deven Choksey, MD of DR Choksey FinServ Private, shares his insights on the recent surge in gold prices and the shifting dynamics of demand. Unlike the traditional household-driven gold buying, central banks are now leading the charge, acquiring gold as a strategic move to bolster forex reserves and stabilise their economies. Choksey explains that this institutional demand is a key driver behind the elevated price levels. While individual investors may find current prices hard to justify, he notes that for nations, this gold accumulation is a calculated, justified move amid rising global uncertainty. Despite gold’s strong showing, Choksey still sees equities as the more favourable long-term investment, especially in light of the heightened geopolitical risk environment.