Central Banks Trigger Gold Surge – What It Means For You

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 24, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 24, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

Deven Choksey, MD of DR Choksey FinServ Private, shares his insights on the recent surge in gold prices and the shifting dynamics of demand. Unlike the traditional household-driven gold buying, central banks are now leading the charge, acquiring gold as a strategic move to bolster forex reserves and stabilise their economies. Choksey explains that this institutional demand is a key driver behind the elevated price levels. While individual investors may find current prices hard to justify, he notes that for nations, this gold accumulation is a calculated, justified move amid rising global uncertainty. Despite gold’s strong showing, Choksey still sees equities as the more favourable long-term investment, especially in light of the heightened geopolitical risk environment.

