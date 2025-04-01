Chandan Taparia's Key Stock Picks: Paytm, HAL, And More For FY 26!

In this episode of Daily Calls, Chandan Taparia, Sr. VP, Derivatives, MOFSL tells us his stock picks that you should have on your radar for the upcoming fiscal year. First up is Paytm; with the digital revolution gaining momentum and mobile users reaching around 120 crores in India, Paytm is well-positioned for growth. He discusses the recent recovery and technical analysis, highlighting a support level around 760 and potential targets of 850-880. Next, he focuses on HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), his preferred pick for the last few weeks, which has shown remarkable movement from 3050 to 4450. With recent news fueling a gap-up opening, he recommends buying on dips, with a major support at 3950 and a positional target between 4800-5000. He also explore Trent, which is poised for a breakout after 30-35 days of consolidation, providing insights into a target range of 5150 to 6200. Finally, he discusses ITC Hotels and its potential in the changing market landscape.