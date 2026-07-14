Coforge, Persistent, M&M & More: Avinash Gorakshakar's Top Picks For Q1 Earnings

The Q1 earnings season is gaining momentum, and stock-specific opportunities are beginning to emerge across sectors. Market expert Avinash Gorakshkar believes investors should focus on individual companies rather than betting on the broader indices during this results season. He remains positive on the I.T. sector after HCL Technologies reported a strong set of quarterly numbers, backed by healthy deal wins and encouraging management commentary. Mid-tier I.T. firms such as Coforge and Persistent are also on his radar due to improving business trends. In the auto space, he highlights Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland, citing robust June sales performance. Watch the full discussion to understand which stocks could potentially outperform and why careful stock selection may be the key to generating alpha in the current market environment.