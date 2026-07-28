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Coforge Q1 Results Decoded | CEO Sudhir Singh On AI, Margins, Large Deals & FY27

Coforge Q1 Results Decoded | CEO Sudhir Singh On AI, Margins, Large Deals & FY27

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 3:55 PM IST

Coforge delivered a stellar start to FY27, reporting 49% revenue growth, 110% jump in net profit, and a record $2.23 billion executable order book. The company also expanded margins, announced fresh AI platforms, and maintained strong deal momentum across global markets. In this exclusive conversation, Sudhir Singh, CEO & ED, Coforge, joins Business Today TV to decode the company's Q1 earnings, the impact of AI on growth and profitability, record large deal wins, Encora integration, margin outlook, and the roadmap for FY27. We also discuss demand trends, enterprise AI adoption, digital transformation spending, and what's driving confidence for what management calls an "exceptional performance year." Watch the full interview for insights into Coforge's next phase of growth.

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