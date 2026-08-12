Coheron Wealth’s Aditya Agarwal Decodes Market Rally, What’s Next & Iran War Crisis

Business Today TV's Shailendra Bhatnagar sits down with Aditya Agarwal, Head of Investments at Coheron Wealth, for an exclusive conversation on the sharp market rally and what could come next for investors. Agarwal breaks down the factors driving Indian equities, whether current valuations remain attractive, and the key risks that could influence market sentiment. The discussion also examines the Iran war crisis, global geopolitical tensions, oil prices, and their potential impact on Indian markets. Watch this insightful interview for expert perspectives on market trends, investment strategy, and the opportunities and challenges investors should watch in the months ahead.