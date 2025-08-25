Crucial Week For Investors: Global Tariff Moves & India’s Growth Outlook, Key Market Triggers Ahead

This week promises to be one of the most crucial for markets, with both global and domestic triggers lined up. As the United States weighs additional tariffs, volatility is expected to spill over into Indian equities. At the same time, fresh GDP data and outlook from the previous quarter will provide an important reading on the strength of India’s economy. Adding to the mix, the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries and updates on GST rollout are also on the radar. With a mid-week market holiday coinciding with potential policy announcements, investors may see heightened swings in sentiment. Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President and Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, shares his insights on how to navigate these developments and what they could mean for investors in the days ahead.