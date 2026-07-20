Crude Above $91, Q1 Earnings & Geopolitical Tensions: What's Next For Indian Markets?

Rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and crude oil prices climbing above $91 per barrel are keeping investors on edge as a fresh trading week begins. With the Q1 earnings season underway, markets are expected to witness stock-specific action amid heightened volatility. Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder, Avinash Mentor Research, believes crude oil prices, the rupee, and corporate earnings will remain the biggest near-term market triggers. He also says the Nifty's 24,000 level is crucial, with any breach potentially leading to higher volatility. Watch the full discussion to understand how these factors could shape the market's direction in the coming sessions.