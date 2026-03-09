Crude Crisis: How West Asia War Is Shaking Markets | Amisha Vora's Decodes LIVE

This episode of What's Hot on Business Today Television, captured the intense "Manic Monday" market turmoil triggered by the escalating Iran-Israel (with US involvement) conflict in West Asia. Amisha Vora from Prabhudas Lilladher provided sharp insights into the chaos, as crude oil prices surged dramatically - Brent crossing $110–$118 levels, a spike not seen in years - wiping out ₹12.5 lakh crore in investor wealth early in trade. Nifty slipped below 23,700, Sensex plunged over 2,400 points, with broad sell-offs across sectors, especially banks, OMCs, aviation, and crude-sensitive stocks.