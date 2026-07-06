Crude Oil Price Outlook: U.S.-Iran Tensions, Gas Prices And Interest Rates Explained

Crude oil prices remain a key global market trigger despite easing geopolitical tensions. Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD, First Global, says oil had already looked poised for a rally before recent conflicts, but future price movements will largely depend on geopolitical developments, particularly involving the US and Iran. She also points out that rising fuel prices and higher interest rates remain politically sensitive in the US, which could limit further escalation. Watch the full discussion to understand the outlook for crude oil, the risks that could influence prices, and what they mean for global markets and Indian investors.