Crude Oil Rises To A 1-Month-High Above $86. What Does This Mean Fot The Indian Market?

Rising crude oil prices and fresh geopolitical tensions have once again put global markets on edge. Rakesh Vyas, CIO & Portfolio Manager, Quest Investment Managers, says higher crude prices could increase pressure on India's current account and corporate margins during the earnings season. However, he believes many companies have already taken price hikes to offset rising input costs, providing some cushion against inflationary pressures. While near-term volatility may continue amid global uncertainty, he expects the broader macroeconomic outlook to remain resilient. Watch the full discussion to understand how crude oil, geopolitical developments, and earnings could shape Indian markets in the coming weeks.