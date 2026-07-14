Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Crude Oil Rises To A 1-Month-High Above $86. What Does This Mean Fot The Indian Market?

Crude Oil Rises To A 1-Month-High Above $86. What Does This Mean Fot The Indian Market?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 4:39 PM IST

Rising crude oil prices and fresh geopolitical tensions have once again put global markets on edge. Rakesh Vyas, CIO & Portfolio Manager, Quest Investment Managers, says higher crude prices could increase pressure on India's current account and corporate margins during the earnings season. However, he believes many companies have already taken price hikes to offset rising input costs, providing some cushion against inflationary pressures. While near-term volatility may continue amid global uncertainty, he expects the broader macroeconomic outlook to remain resilient. Watch the full discussion to understand how crude oil, geopolitical developments, and earnings could shape Indian markets in the coming weeks.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended