Crude Oil Shock: How Iran War Is Shaking Global Energy Markets

In this episode, Business TV analyzes Dalal Street's ongoing agony amid geopolitical turmoil (US-Israel-Iran conflict), with Nifty recovering slightly to around 23,800-23,900 from morning lows near 23,700-still down ~583 points amid broad pain across Bank Nifty, Sensex, mid/small-caps. Crude oil's explosive 22-23% surge pushed Brent to ~$120 early (now correcting to ~$102-108 post-profit booking and G7 strategic reserve release talks), hitting 4-4.5 year highs due to supply fears via Strait of Hormuz disruptions. Vandana Bharti, Head of Commodities at SMC Global, views the spike as unsustainable war-fueled; expects sharp $20-30 drops on positive news, settling at new normal $70-75 (no return to sub-$60). Natural gas set to rise 10-15%+ (Indian levels to ₹360-450/mmBtu if prolonged). Gold/silver poised for strong 2026 rally post-correction; agri like maize/sugar lagging but due in super cycle.Advice: Book crude profits, buy natural gas/gold/silver (60:40 ratio), wait-and-watch crude. Must-watch for commodity traders navigating volatility!