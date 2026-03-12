Crude Prices To Be 'In The Range Of 80 To 85 Dollars': Sanjay Sinha To Business Today

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Sanjay Sinha, Founder of Citrus Advisors, shared his outlook on the global crude oil market amidst current supply-demand dislocations. Sinha observed that while the globe is currently in a crude surplus, transport issues and lower demand have created a complex pricing environment. He noted that a risk premium will likely remain attached to oil prices for the near term. Sinha projected that crude oil prices would stabilize in the range of 80 to 85 dollars over the next six months. However, he anticipated a significant correction once geopolitical or market risk premiums begin to fade. According to Sinha, prices are expected to eventually return to the vicinity of 65 dollars per barrel, the level from which the recent rally originated. His analysis suggests that despite current surpluses, market volatility will persist until the risk premium dissipates.