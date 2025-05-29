Cummins India Up 7%, MD Reveals Future Plans And Financial Outlook

In this exclusive conversation with Business Day Television, Ms Shweta Arya, Managing Director of Cummins India, discusses the company’s fourth quarter earnings and outlines a robust outlook for the year ahead. Cummins India reported a 7% year-on-year increase in sales, reaching ₹2,470 crore for the March 2025 quarter, while profit stood at ₹530 crore. Ms Arya shares insights on margin performance, demand trends across sectors such as power generation, real estate, and manufacturing, and affirms the company’s ongoing focus on cost optimisation. Operating profit margins have steadily improved over recent years, now standing at 20%. She also touches on the export landscape, rising demand from data centres, capacity utilisation at 65%, and Cummins’ preparedness for the transition towards cleaner energy technologies under its global ‘Destination Zero’ strategy. With material costs under control and strong cash flows, Cummins has maintained a generous dividend payout of 71% and projects double-digit revenue growth for the current financial year. Ms Arya’s comments reflect confidence in Cummins India’s ability to sustain growth amidst evolving market and regulatory dynamics.