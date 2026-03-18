D-Street Rebounds Amid War, Is It Time To Buy Stocks Now?

As markets show signs of recovery despite ongoing West Asia tensions, is the worst already behind us? Vinit Bolinjkar believes the major impact of the conflict may have already played out, with better times ahead for equities. He highlights that March and April are typically strong months for markets and expects the momentum to continue. However, he cautions that elevated oil prices and supply chain disruptions could create short-term volatility and inflationary pressures. His strategy: use market corrections as buying opportunities and gradually increase exposure to strong-performing stocks. While near-term uncertainty remains, stability is likely to return post mid-April, offering clearer direction for investors navigating this volatile phase.