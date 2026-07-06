Dabur Set For A Comeback? Expert Sees Strong Upside After Robust Q1 Business Update

Dabur's Q1 business update has strengthened optimism around the FMCG sector, with expectations of double-digit revenue and profit growth driven by strong demand across key segments. Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, believes the update is encouraging, especially as double-digit growth remains rare in the FMCG space. He says Dabur is trading close to a key support zone and could witness a meaningful recovery if the company delivers on its guidance. Watch the full analysis to understand Dabur's outlook, the broader FMCG trend, and whether the stock offers an attractive buying opportunity.