Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Dabur Set For A Comeback? Expert Sees Strong Upside After Robust Q1 Business Update

Dabur Set For A Comeback? Expert Sees Strong Upside After Robust Q1 Business Update

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 3:17 PM IST

Dabur's Q1 business update has strengthened optimism around the FMCG sector, with expectations of double-digit revenue and profit growth driven by strong demand across key segments. Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, believes the update is encouraging, especially as double-digit growth remains rare in the FMCG space. He says Dabur is trading close to a key support zone and could witness a meaningful recovery if the company delivers on its guidance. Watch the full analysis to understand Dabur's outlook, the broader FMCG trend, and whether the stock offers an attractive buying opportunity.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended