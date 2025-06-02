Dalal Street Is Abuzz With Gains Due To Low Oil Prices & Rising GDP. Where Should You Invest?

In this episode, Harendra Kumar, Managing Director of Institutional Equities at Elara Capital, unpacks the evolving narrative around India’s financial markets and where the real opportunities lie over the next 18 months. From shifting global investor sentiment to the impact of Free Trade Agreements with major economies like the UK, Australia, and the US, we explore how India is positioning itself as a rising force in global manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, defence, and fintech. The discussion dives deep into key sectors—including textiles, microfinance, PSU defence, and digital insurance—and evaluates the factors making them attractive to institutional and retail investors alike. We also touch on the limitations of the insurance sector, the tactical nature of IT, and the true beneficiaries of AI in the near term. Whether you're a seasoned market participant or just beginning your investment journey, this conversation offers valuable insight into how policy, macroeconomic trends, and corporate strategy are aligning to shape the next big wave in India’s economic story. Make sure to watch till the end to catch Elara Capital’s expert view on where smart money is flowing and what sectors might outperform in the coming quarters.