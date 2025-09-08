Dalal Street Opens Strong As GST Cuts And US Fed Hopes Drive Sentiment

Stay updated with the latest movements on Dalal Street with Business Today’s Market Commentary Show. In this episode, we break down how Indian equities opened higher on the back of sweeping GST rate cuts and growing expectations of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut following weak US job data. The Sensex and Nifty began the week on a positive note, with strong action seen in auto and metals as Tata Motors and steel majors rallied sharply. While optimism is evident, foreign institutional investors remain cautious, keeping a close watch on corporate earnings before making decisive bets. Analysts suggest that the markets may remain range-bound with resistance around the 25,000 mark for Nifty, making sector-specific opportunities more attractive in the near term. Tune in as we bring you expert insights, sectoral highlights, and strategies to navigate today’s dynamic market landscape.