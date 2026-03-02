Dalal Street Under Pressure: Global Markets Fall, What Should Investors Do?

Markets are under pressure as escalating tensions in West Asia trigger sharp volatility on Dalal Street. With the Nifty hitting multi-month lows and sentiment turning weak, investors are grappling with fear, uncertainty, and falling prices. In this special discussion, fund manager Sunil Shah shares his insights on how geopolitical risks, rising crude oil concerns, and slowing earnings growth are shaping market direction. Should you sell, stay invested, or start buying? Where are the opportunities emerging amid the chaos? From sectoral shifts to valuation realities, get a clear, data-driven perspective on navigating turbulent markets. Watch this live conversation to understand the road ahead and how to position your portfolio wisely.