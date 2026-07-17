Dalal Street's Next Big Move: Punita Kumar Sinha On Markets, FIIs And Investment Strategy

Are Indian equities poised for a sustained rally, or should investors remain cautious? In this exclusive conversation with Punita Kumar Sinha, Managing Partner at Pacific Paradigm Advisors, we analyse the biggest forces driving Dalal Street. From the return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and the outlook for corporate earnings to valuations, global macro risks and sectoral opportunities, Punita Kumar Sinha shares her investment strategy for navigating today's market. She also discusses why India continues to attract long-term global capital despite rich valuations, how the country's AI and manufacturing ambitions could shape future growth, and what investors should watch as the earnings season gathers pace. With FIIs turning buyers once again, crude oil prices easing and Reliance Industries and IT earnings in focus, this interview offers valuable insights into whether the recent rebound has further to run or if volatility is set to return.