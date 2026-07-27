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DCB Bank Management | Q1 Earnings, Loan Growth, Margins & Asset Quality Explained

DCB Bank Management | Q1 Earnings, Loan Growth, Margins & Asset Quality Explained

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 27, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 9:56 PM IST

DCB Bank reported a strong first quarter with net profit rising 35.6% year-on-year to ₹213.2 crore, while net interest income grew 17.8% to ₹684 crore. Join Business Today Television as DCB Bank Managing Director & CEO Praveen Kutty discusses the bank's Q1 FY27 performance, loan and deposit growth, improving asset quality and the outlook for the banking sector. We decode advances growth, strong disbursements, NIM expansion, lower provisions, declining NPAs and the bank's strategy for sustaining profitability. The conversation will also cover credit demand, deposit mobilisation, rural and inclusive banking, and the road ahead amid evolving interest rate and macroeconomic conditions. Watch this exclusive management interaction only on Business Today Television. 

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