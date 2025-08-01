DCB Bank Q1FY26 | Net Profit Up 20% At Rs 157 Cr | Top Management Excl

DCB Bank's standalone net profit jumped 19.71% to Rs 157.26 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 131.36 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income increased 25.57% to Rs 2,049.69 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,632.25 crore in Q1 FY25. Net interest income (NII) climbed 16.90% to Rs 581 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 497 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Deposits stood at Rs 62,039 crore as of 30 June 2025, registering the growth of 20.02%, compared with Rs 51,690 crore as of 30 June 2024. Net advances grew 21.41% year on year to Rs 51,215 crore in Q1 FY26. As of 30 June 2025, CASA ratio was at 23.32% as against 25.41% as of 30 June 2024. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at Rs 1,553.63 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 1,353.47 crore as on 30 June 2024. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar with Q1 earnings conversation with Praveen Kutty, MD & CEO, DCB Bank decoding the bank results