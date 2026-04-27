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DCB Bank Q4 Earnings Breakdown | Praveen Kutty Reveals Growth Strategy | Exclusive Interview

DCB Bank Q4 Earnings Breakdown | Praveen Kutty Reveals Growth Strategy | Exclusive Interview

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 27, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 27, 2026, 4:54 PM IST

DCB Bank has unveiled its Q4 earnings, showcasing robust financial performance amid India's dynamic banking sector. In this exclusive interview, Managing Director & CEO Praveen Kutty breaks down the numbers, shares insights on net profit growth, asset quality, and future strategies for depositors and investors. From navigating economic headwinds to expanding loan portfolios, discover what lies ahead for DCB Bank. Tune in for expert analysis on market trends, NPA management, and growth prospects. Don't miss this must-watch for business news enthusiasts! Subscribe for daily updates on banking, finance, and Indian markets.

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