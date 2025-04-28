Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

DCB Bank Q4 Results: Profit At ₹177 Cr, NII Up 10%, Asset Quality Strengthens

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 28, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 28, 2025, 6:07 PM IST

DCB Bank reported a 13.7% year-on-year rise in net profit for Q4FY25, reaching ₹177 crore compared to ₹155.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) grew 9.9% to ₹558 crore from ₹507.6 crore a year ago. The bank showed improvement in asset quality, with gross NPA falling to 2.99% from 3.11% QoQ and net NPA declining to 1.12% from 1.18% QoQ. Slippages came down to ₹366 crore from ₹396 crore, with the quarterly annualized slippage ratio at a 17-quarter low of 2.87%. Deposits rose 21.64% YoY to ₹60,030.95 crore, while advances grew 24.7% YoY to ₹51,046.9 crore. The board recommended a dividend of ₹1.35 per equity share. Watch Praveen Kutty, MD & CEO, DCB Bank, on Q4 Results and Future Growth Plans.

