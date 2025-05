Bank of India Q4 Results: The Company reported a Net Profit Of ₹2,602 crore Vs ₹1,574 crore (YoY). EBIDT up 22% at ₹12,429 crore Vs ₹10,209 crore. EPS up 65% At ₹5.72 Vs ₹3.46. Sales up 14% At ₹18,479 crore Vs ₹16,250 crore. GNPA stood at ₹217,490 Mn, reduced by 171 BPS. NNPA stood at ₹53,590 Mn, reduced by 40 BPS. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Rajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO, Bank of India decoding the Q4 results of FY26.