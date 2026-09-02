Deepa Jewellery IPO: Why This B2B Player Is Raising Funds Amid Rising Organised Retail Demand

India’s jewellery industry is witnessing a major shift from standalone stores to organised retail chains, creating opportunities for B2B manufacturers and suppliers. Dev Agarwal, Whole-Time Director, Deepa Jewellers, explains why the company has chosen this time to launch its IPO and how the fresh capital will support its growth plans. The IPO proceeds will primarily be used to meet working capital requirements and fund future expansion. With two decades of industry experience, a strong market presence and an established B2B model, the company believes it is well placed to benefit from the sector’s organised retail growth. Management also outlines its long-term growth vision and expansion strategy.