Deepak Shenoy Of Capitalmind On Investment Strategies After GST 2.0

In this editon of Market Masters with Deepak Shenoy, Founder of Capitalmind, as he shares his perspectives on investment strategies in the wake of GST 2.0 reforms. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today, Shenoy breaks down the potential impact of the new tax framework on markets, sectors, and investor sentiment. From identifying emerging opportunities to navigating possible challenges, this discussion offers valuable guidance for both seasoned investors and those just starting their journey. Stay tuned to gain a deeper understanding of how policy changes are shaping India’s economic landscape and influencing investment decisions.