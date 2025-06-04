Business Today
Defence Sector Stocks Hitting Record Highs, Is The Rally Sustainable?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 4, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 4, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

In this video, Kunal Rambhia, Founder of The Streets, discusses the ongoing rally in the buzzing defence and railway sectors, which have been capturing significant attention over the past month. Driven initially by geopolitical developments and a fresh wave of order replenishments, the defence index has risen steadily by 1.6%, with key stocks like GRSE hitting a new record high, alongside Cochin, Mazagon, HLBL, IdeaForge, and Zen Technologies gaining investor interest. Kunal shares his insights on whether it is the right time to book profits or continue holding these stocks. While those who bought at lower levels can consider riding the rally, new entries at these elevated valuations are viewed with caution. Using HAL as an example, which surged from around 3200 in March to nearly 5000 recently — a gain of 66% in a short span — he advises maintaining a trailing stop loss at 4800 to safeguard gains while targeting a potential rise to 5300. However, fresh investments in such high-priced counters are not recommended.

