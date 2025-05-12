Business Today
Defence Stocks At Reasonable Valuation, Set To Cater Global Markets Highlights Mahesh Patil

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 12, 2025,
  • Updated May 12, 2025, 7:41 PM IST
In the latest episode of Market Guru, Shailendra Bhatnagar speaks with Mahesh Patil, CIO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC discusses about the defence stocks that are on bull run, post operation Sindoor. He asserts that the sector is going through transformation and will soon cater to global markets. He also suggests that defence sector is a good buy for long term, as its valuation are at a reasonable levels. Listen in
