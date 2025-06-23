Defence Stocks Surge Post U.S. Attack On Iran. Should You Invest? | Defence Stock News

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and a growing global arms race, experts believe India’s defence sector presents a strong long-term investment opportunity. With targets of ₹3 lakh crore in defence exports by 2030 and over 100 countries as buyers, India’s defence ecosystem is rapidly maturing. Experts recommend focusing on frontline stocks like HAL and BEL, calling them must-haves for portfolios—even at current valuations. While shipbuilding stocks like Mazagon Dock and GRSE show promise, some warn they are overvalued and best suited for investors with a 5-year horizon. The consensus is clear: defence remains a high-conviction theme, especially for long-term investors, with select opportunities even for near-term gains. Sector-specific plays, not broad-based bets, are the key strategy in current markets. Listen in