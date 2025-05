Defence stocks surge following a four-day military engagement between India and Pakistan. BEL hits a fresh record high, up 4% at 336, as maker of Akash Teer defence system. ZENTECH, producer of drones for Indian armed forces, sees a 5% circuit for the third consecutive day. Other defence-related stocks like BDL, HAL, and Midhani also show significant gains. The market reflects strong performance of Indian military equipment during the conflict.