Delhi High Court Grants Interim Relief To Dabur, Stays FSSAI Order On '100%' Product Claims

The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to Dabur by staying the FSSAI order that directed the company to stop using "100%" claims on several products. In this Business Today report, India Today's Aneesha Mathur explains that the court has not ruled on the validity of Dabur’s product labels but has said the company should have been given an opportunity to be heard before the order was issued. The next hearing is scheduled for August 24. Watch this report to understand the legal developments, what the court observed, and what lies ahead for Dabur.