Delhi Hosts AI Impact Summit 2026 Feb 16–20 | Top Global CEOs And PM Modi To Address

Delhi will host the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16–20 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together the world’s leading AI and tech executives. CEOs including Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, and Dario Amodei will attend, alongside PM Narendra Modi, who will outline India’s AI roadmap. The summit features 700+ sessions on AI safety, governance, ethics, and tools for shared compute and trusted AI. India Inc will also be represented by leaders from RIL, Tata, Infosys, Bharti, and HCLTech. The event positions India as a key hub for AI innovation, investment, and global collaboration.