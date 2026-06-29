Delhi Unveils ₹15,000 Crore EV Policy: What It Means For Auto Companies And Consumers

The Delhi Cabinet has approved a ₹15,000 crore EV policy, marking a major push to accelerate electric mobility in the national capital. The policy, set to roll out from July 1, includes incentives for electric vehicles, a scrappage benefit of up to ₹1 lakh for eligible BS-IV vehicles, and a phased transition toward electric auto and two-wheeler registrations. Market expert Deven Choksey believes the policy could significantly boost EV adoption, strengthen demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, and benefit auto component manufacturers. He expects similar initiatives from other states, further supporting India's long-term electric mobility ecosystem.