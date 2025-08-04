Delhivery Earnings Surprise: Experts See Strong Reversal, With ₹500 Target Price In Sight

Delhivery’s latest earnings signal a strong turnaround! Revenue grew 5.5%, EBITDA surged 53% to ₹148 crore, and net profit jumped 67%. Margins improved to 6.5%, and the stock is indicating a strong start near ₹440 levels. Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities believe the consistent earnings weakness seen in past quarters is now reversing, backed by improved sentiment and expansion plans, including a fully automated mega warehouse in Delhi. Technical Expert, Vaishali Parekh says on charts, Delhivery is showing signs of a long-term reversal, with key support at ₹400–₹420. If the stock sustains above ₹450–₹455, it could potentially head towards ₹500 and beyond. Watch this analysis for insights on whether Delhivery is now a must-buy and the best levels to enter for both short-term and long-term investors.