Devang Mehta Reveals Where Investors Could Earn Higher Returns? Banks, NBFCs Or AMCs

Financial stocks are back in focus as banks report strong loan growth and improving business momentum. Devang Mehta, Deputy MD & CIO – Equity, Spark Capital Private Wealth, explains why the financial sector still offers attractive opportunities. While banks could deliver steady long-term returns, he believes faster-growing NBFCs and financialization plays such as AMCs, exchanges, depositories, and wealth management companies may generate higher alpha over the next few years. Watch this discussion to understand which segment of the financial sector deserves a place in your portfolio and how to build a smarter investment basket.