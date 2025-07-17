Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Deven Choksey Explains How A Trade Deal Between India–U.S. Could Unlock Golden Opportunity For India

Deven Choksey Explains How A Trade Deal Between India–U.S. Could Unlock Golden Opportunity For India

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2025, 2:13 PM IST

As India and the US head into another round of trade talks, anticipation builds around the possibility of a breakthrough deal. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has made it clear that India won’t rush unless the outcome is a win-win. Market Expert Deven Choksey believe this could be a turning point in bilateral trade, with India targeting a jump from $133 billion to $500 billion over the next five years. If the deal includes fair market access, tariff relief, and export parity, it could be a game-changer. Could this be India’s golden moment in global trade? Listen in

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended