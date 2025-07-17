Deven Choksey Explains How A Trade Deal Between India–U.S. Could Unlock Golden Opportunity For India

As India and the US head into another round of trade talks, anticipation builds around the possibility of a breakthrough deal. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has made it clear that India won’t rush unless the outcome is a win-win. Market Expert Deven Choksey believe this could be a turning point in bilateral trade, with India targeting a jump from $133 billion to $500 billion over the next five years. If the deal includes fair market access, tariff relief, and export parity, it could be a game-changer. Could this be India’s golden moment in global trade? Listen in