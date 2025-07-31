Deven Choksey Explains Jio's ₹15,000 Cr Fund-Raise Move and Insurance Gameplan

Reliance Jio has announced the allocation of 50 crore warrants at ₹316.50 to the promoter family, raising nearly ₹15,000 crore. But why is Jio raising such a big amount? Market expert Devan Choksey breaks down the reason behind this move and what it means for Jio’s future plans. The funds are likely to be deployed for Jio’s ambitious ventures in financial services, including its joint reinsurance business with Allianz. Reinsurance is a highly capital-intensive sector, and this investment could make Jio-Allianz one of India’s largest players in the space. Watch as Devan Choksey explains the strategy, growth potential, and long-term impact of this stake hike on Reliance Jio’s expansion plans.