Devina Mehra Message To F&O Traders Amid Jane Street Crisis

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2025, 9:37 PM IST

SEBI's investigation into Jane Street’s operations in the Indian stock markets has sparked a larger debate on market manipulation, algo trading, and the shocking reality of F&O retail losses. Business Today’s Sakshi Batra speaks with Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD of First Global, who breaks down how institutional players like Jane Street may be using their size to move markets and how 91% of retail traders end up losing money. Devina Mehra exposes the myth of high-frequency trading profits and trading courses that promise unrealistic returns like "1% per day". She warns that even the so-called profitable traders earn a mere ₹60,000 a year, and cautions investors against being lured by “get-rich-quick” schemes in stock markets. Listen in

